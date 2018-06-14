Job Title: Business Development ProfessionalCompany: SiemensJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingSiemens is an Integrated Technology Company. The business activities of our Energy, Health care, Industry and Infrastructure & Cities Sectors have enabled us to capture leading market and technology positions worldwide. Technological excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and international focus have been our hallmarks for 165 years, making us strong and linking us to our shareholders, employees and customers as a partner of trust.Job Duties: – Identifies trendsetter ideas by researching industry and related events, publications, and announcements; tracking individual contributors and their accomplishments. – Locates or proposes potential business deals by contacting potential partners; discovering and exploring opportunities. – Screens potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; recommending equity investments. – Develops negotiating strategies and positions by studying integration of new venture with company strategies and operations; examining risks and potentials; estimating partners’ needs and goals. – Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts; integrating contract requirements with business operations. – Protects organization’s value by keeping information confidential. – Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations. – Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments. – Closing Skills, Motivation for Sales, Prospecting Skills, Sales Planning, Selling to Customer Needs, Territory Management, Market Knowledge, Presentation Skills, Energy Level, Meeting Sales Goals, ProfessionalismSkills: – A Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Engineering or equivalent. – Minimum of 5 years post NYSC experience – Exceptional communication skills, including presentation and formal proposal writing, and must be able to interact across organizational boundaries. – Superior analytics: demonstrated track record developing and managing complex deal structures with multiple variables including financial modeling and analysis. – Experienced in conducting business and negotiating contracts. – Experience plus of Business Development, Marketing, and/or Sales experience in a high tech, utility or professional services business.