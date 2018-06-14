Job Title: Call Center AgentCompany: The MacTay GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareThe MacTay Group is a leading consulting company with its sole aim to nurture and improve growth in people and establishments by offering strategic and operations consulting services.Our 30 year success story has been one filled with excitement and fulfilment for our clients, overcoming difficult challenges, cutting across Private, Public and social sectors while staying true to our beliefs that limitations are only a figment of the imagination, with our committed and innovative team, we have proved this time and again.Our focus has always been to maximize output, performance and excellence, and this can be attested to by the numerous brands we have worked with in West Africa.Description: – Determines requirements by working with customers. – Answers inquiries by clarifying desired information; researching, locating, and providing information. – Resolves problems by clarifying issues; researching and exploring answers and alternative solutions; implementing solutions; escalating unresolved problems. – Fulfills requests by clarifying desired information; completing transactions; forwarding requests. – Sells additional services by recognizing opportunities to up-sell accounts; explaining new features. – Maintains call center database by entering information. – Keeps equipment operational by following established procedures; reporting malfunctions. – Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.