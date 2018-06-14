Job Title: SME Segment ManagerCompany: MTN NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 8 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingMTN Nigeria is the leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognizable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.Job Description: – Support the development of strategic marketing plan and execute marketing programs to achieve set targets for profitability, revenue, value and market share, retention, churn, etc. (short-term and long-term) – Manage end-to-end cycle of in-life SME products and value propositions in conjunction with the Senior Manager SME Segment and Service Management to meet revenue targets – Develop product concept, product business plans, acquisition and retention campaigns to ensure product performs optimally and gains market share dominance – Use market gap analysis and segmentation data to make decisions on the update and churn of in-life products and services – Gather and analyse data for research development business deductions on various areas e.g customer satisfaction, feasibility of key project etc. – Monitor execution of SME segment market strategy against objectives – Evaluate new opportunities for expansion and develop business cases and justification for investment projects to achieve ES’ short and long term revenue and value growth while leveraging on MTNN brand equity – Provide performance tracking support to Senior Manager, SME Segment ManagementDevelop initiatives to increase customers’ satisfaction via the customer life management process – Contribute to the understanding of the financial strength of key projects involving cost of product/service delivery, Marketing spend, return on investment etc. and make recommendations – Develop detailed understanding of customer segment needs, behavior, attitudes, and buyer values. – Apply and analyze data, search for trends, develop key findings, conclusions and indicated actions from qualitative/quantitative customer research – Apply strategic marketing mix and channel options to deliver marketing offers to target markets (strategic alliances, bundling, augmented product) – Support and lead the customization and differentiation efforts for MTN N enterprise product and service offerings in the market – Provide commercial analysis to support the assessment of the potential alliance and ensure commercial proposal reflects industry analysis, commercial and regulatory frameworks and financial analysis – Provide support for the negotiation, conclusion and drafting of alliance agreement(s) to meet the strategic objectives of segmentJob condition: – Normal MTNN working conditions – National and international travels – Extended working hoursExperience: – 8 years working experience including: – At least 2 years in a managerial/ supervisory positionBusiness development/consulting experience in a business to business environment – Experience in the telecommunications and/or ICT industry – High commercial acumen with experience at developing business cases – Experience in cross-functional project coordinationTraining: – Telecommunication/IT fundamentals – MS office and common business applications – Effective leadership and human capital managementMinimum qualification: – BA, BEd, BSc, BTech or HND.