Job Title: Sales AgentCompany: Carditech Solutions & Consulting LimitedLocation: NationwideJob type: FreelanceJob Details: – Carditech Solutions & Consulting Limited is a leadingprovider of IT solutions to businesses. We arepassionate about helping growing businesses inNigeria harness the benefits of IT to take theirbusinesses to the next level; by providing them withtrusted and affordable business solutions ofinternational standards. – Our typical customers are businesses that haveabove 10 employees handling variousresponsibilities, or whose owners/ managers haveregular needs to know the performance of theirbusiness, coordinate a number of activities in theirbusiness or make decisions on sales, customers,expenditure, turnover, profitability etc.Job Descriptions: – Carditech Solutions & Consulting Limited (CS&C)wants to work with people who have broadexperience in IT product sales and can help us toincrease our customer base in various states inNigeria. – We are currently looking for sales agents torepresent us in various regions and states in Nigeria. – We pay a commission rate from 15 % to 40%commission pay-out once a month. You will receivecommission also on future sales with the same clientwhile managing the customer relationship. – Can you help us grow our market share in yourregion or state for a good reward on each sale? Thenwe would like to hear from you.Responsibilities: – Generate B2B sales leads, follow up and closeproduct sales via telephone calls, official visits,emails, bulk SMS, referrals, product demonstrationetc., as the occasion demands. – Book appointment with potential customers forproduct demonstration. – Follow up and receive feedback from customers onproducts sold. – Train customers on how to use the company’sproduct where necessary and help to resolvedifficulties with product use and knowledge. – Document details of customer complaints, inquiries,information, request on product and give feedback tocompany.Job Requirements:Requirements: – Ability to communicate effectively with businessowners and managers. – Ability to carry out effective online and one to oneproduct promotion and sales. – Ability to locate places and organizations in yourregion. – Healthy level of business confidence. – Professionalism and integrity. – Regular access to good internet service. – Functional, neat and very presentable laptop. – Ability to communicate via social media platform,voice and video chat. – Natural passion for sales related profession.