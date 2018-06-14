Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales Agent Job at Carditech Solutions & Consulting Limited
Job Title: Sales Agent

Company: Carditech Solutions & Consulting Limited

Location: Nationwide

Job type: Freelance

Job Details: – Carditech Solutions & Consulting Limited is a leading

provider of IT solutions to businesses. We are

passionate about helping growing businesses in

Nigeria harness the benefits of IT to take their

businesses to the next level; by providing them with

trusted and affordable business solutions of

international standards. – Our typical customers are businesses that have

above 10 employees handling various

responsibilities, or whose owners/ managers have

regular needs to know the performance of their

business, coordinate a number of activities in their

business or make decisions on sales, customers,

expenditure, turnover, profitability etc.

.

Job Descriptions: – Carditech Solutions & Consulting Limited (CS&C)

wants to work with people who have broad

experience in IT product sales and can help us to

increase our customer base in various states in

Nigeria. – We are currently looking for sales agents to

represent us in various regions and states in Nigeria. – We pay a commission rate from 15 % to 40%

commission pay-out once a month. You will receive

commission also on future sales with the same client

while managing the customer relationship. – Can you help us grow our market share in your

region or state for a good reward on each sale? Then

we would like to hear from you.

.

Responsibilities: – Generate B2B sales leads, follow up and close

product sales via telephone calls, official visits,

emails, bulk SMS, referrals, product demonstration

etc., as the occasion demands. – Book appointment with potential customers for

product demonstration. – Follow up and receive feedback from customers on

products sold. – Train customers on how to use the company’s

product where necessary and help to resolve

difficulties with product use and knowledge. – Document details of customer complaints, inquiries,

information, request on product and give feedback to

company.

.

Job Requirements:

Requirements: – Ability to communicate effectively with business

owners and managers. – Ability to carry out effective online and one to one

product promotion and sales. – Ability to locate places and organizations in your

region. – Healthy level of business confidence. – Professionalism and integrity. – Regular access to good internet service. – Functional, neat and very presentable laptop. – Ability to communicate via social media platform,

voice and video chat. – Natural passion for sales related profession.

