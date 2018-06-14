Job Title: Sales Agent
Company: Carditech Solutions & Consulting Limited
Location: Nationwide
Job type: Freelance
Job Details: – Carditech Solutions & Consulting Limited is a leading
provider of IT solutions to businesses. We are
passionate about helping growing businesses in
Nigeria harness the benefits of IT to take their
businesses to the next level; by providing them with
trusted and affordable business solutions of
international standards. – Our typical customers are businesses that have
above 10 employees handling various
responsibilities, or whose owners/ managers have
regular needs to know the performance of their
business, coordinate a number of activities in their
business or make decisions on sales, customers,
expenditure, turnover, profitability etc.
Job Descriptions: – Carditech Solutions & Consulting Limited (CS&C)
wants to work with people who have broad
experience in IT product sales and can help us to
increase our customer base in various states in
Nigeria. – We are currently looking for sales agents to
represent us in various regions and states in Nigeria. – We pay a commission rate from 15 % to 40%
commission pay-out once a month. You will receive
commission also on future sales with the same client
while managing the customer relationship. – Can you help us grow our market share in your
region or state for a good reward on each sale? Then
we would like to hear from you.
Responsibilities: – Generate B2B sales leads, follow up and close
product sales via telephone calls, official visits,
emails, bulk SMS, referrals, product demonstration
etc., as the occasion demands. – Book appointment with potential customers for
product demonstration. – Follow up and receive feedback from customers on
products sold. – Train customers on how to use the company’s
product where necessary and help to resolve
difficulties with product use and knowledge. – Document details of customer complaints, inquiries,
information, request on product and give feedback to
company.
Job Requirements:
Requirements: – Ability to communicate effectively with business
owners and managers. – Ability to carry out effective online and one to one
product promotion and sales. – Ability to locate places and organizations in your
region. – Healthy level of business confidence. – Professionalism and integrity. – Regular access to good internet service. – Functional, neat and very presentable laptop. – Ability to communicate via social media platform,
– Natural passion for sales related profession.