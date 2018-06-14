Job Title: Market DeveloperCompany: The Dangote GroupJob Type:Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 years maxLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Fieldv Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales / MarketingThe Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.Dangote Cement P.L.C. is the biggest quoted company in West Africa and the only Nigerian company listed among Forbes Global 2000 Companies. The Company currently has several cement production plants in Nigeria in addition to presence in 14 other African countries. To consolidate its current strategic expansion drive and as part of our growing vision.Project Description : .The Market Developer will be required to achieve Fixed Coverage Plans, Call Frequency & Merchandising Objectives through regular visits to all potential sales outlets while maintaining the highest standards of performance.Job Responsibilities : Achieve the daily and monthly Call targets by ensuring complete and proper coverage of the allocated area; ensure that all outlets are visited in the correct sequence, follow the planned call in each outlet and make sure that they are well stocked with Dangote Cement always. Determine the amount of bags required for next week and arrange with distributors to order the load accordingly. Maintain a good relationship with the customers at all times. Develop salesDesired Qualification/Preferred Competencies : 0-2 years Post-Qualification experience within any industry First degree/HND in any discipline Must be intensely self-driven but be motivated to work within a team Must be persuasive, persistent, accountable and ready to take on additional responsibility.