Job Title: Sales OfficerCompany: The Dangote GroupJob Type:Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 to 3 years maxLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingThe Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.Dangote Cement P.L.C. is the biggest quoted company in West Africa and the only Nigerian company listed among Forbes Global 2000 Companies. The Company currently has several cement production plants in Nigeria in addition to presence in 14 other African countries. To consolidate its current strategic expansion drive and as part of our growing vision.Project Description:. The Sales Officer will drive the implementation of the Go-to-Market strategies of the company and be available for all other duties and tasks that may be assigned by the Sales leadership in the region.Job Responsibilities: Responsible for identifying and developing core talent, including mentorship at the Market Developer level Coach and develop the team of direct reports while ensuring a culture of learning and development exists throughout DCP Responsible for relationships with accounts serving as the connection point with Sales area leadership in Operations Regular interaction with store level and local supply chain leaders Accountable for selling in and adherence to calendar marDesired Qualification/Preferred Competencies : Minimum of 2 – 5 years’ experience within an FMCG/Customer Service environment B.Sc/ HND in any discipline. Must be a strong team player but must also be self-managed Must be persuasive, persistent and possess a good business acumen Very high action orientation and pragmatism towards sales achievement as well as readiness to take on responsibility Must possess a strong inclination towards execution as well as knowledge of the local environment.