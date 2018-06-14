Job Title: Area Sales ManagerCompany: The Dangote GroupJob Type:Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 7 years maxLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Administration / SecretariaSales / MarketingThe Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.Dangote Cement P.L.C. is the biggest quoted company in West Africa and the only Nigerian company listed among Forbes Global 2000 Companies. The Company currently has several cement production plants in Nigeria in addition to presence in 14 other African countries. To consolidate its current strategic expansion drive and as part of our growing vision.Project Description:. The primary responsibility of the Area Sales Manager (ASM) is the direct Management and Leadership for an assigned Sales Area. In this role, He/She is responsible for the direction, execution and proper reporting of outcomes to the appropriate levels of Management to ensure expected revenue target are achieved. The ASM is also responsible for Customer Acquisition and Retention.Job Responsibilities: Delivery of Business Plan Lead DCP to identify opportunities, establish goals and objectives and deliver business plan goals. Define Look of Success (LOS) and ensure understanding through effective communication. Establish accountability of team members and track/report results. Coach, Teach, Train or Hire for skill sets that will drive business forward. On-going dialogue and honest assessment of team members for effectiveness and capability.Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies :The successful Candidate is required to have the following competencies: Excellent PC skills ( MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint) Excellent driving record will be required (a 7-year Motor Vehicle Record will be verified) Ability to work a flexible schedule as required Proven Leadership ability/People-Management skills Sales Management/Advanced Selling skills Excellent attention to details Excellent Problem-solving/Analytical skills Must be resourceful and have a good..