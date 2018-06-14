Job Title: Marketing OfficerCompany: Leading and Indigenous Real Estate CompanyJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 2 yearsQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Engineering / Technical Project ManagementQualifications: B.Sc in any Social Sciences course with a minimum of 2.2 grade and 3 years work experience as marketer in a real estate company. Must be good at selling real estate products such as shops and houses. Good communication skills and computer literate and use of social media platforms for marketing.