Marketing Officer Job at Leading and Indigenous Real Estate Company
Job Title: Marketing Officer

Company: Leading and Indigenous Real Estate Company

Job Type: Full Time

Experience: 2 years

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field:  Engineering / Technical   Project Management  

Qualifications: B.Sc in any Social Sciences course with a minimum of 2.2 grade and 3 years work experience as marketer in a real estate company. Must be good at selling real estate products such as shops and houses. Good communication skills and computer literate and use of social media platforms for marketing.

