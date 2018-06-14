Job Title: Head of Marketing/Senior Marketing ExecutiveCompany: Reputable Radio StationJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 15 yearsQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Media / Advertising / Branding Sales / MarketingJob Description: Development, implementation and management of overall marketing strategies to continuously increase the company’s market share and profitability. Responsible for defining and proposing marketing strategies and tactics to ensure sales targets are met and surpassed. Establish contacts with senior levels decision makers in targeted organizations and individuals to attract patronage Takes a lead role in building and maintaining customer’s relationship. Expected to develop a working process for the marketing department, monitor performance of marketing executives and close business opportunities.Qualification, Experience and Attributes: A first degree in Marketing, Mass Communication or Social Sciences or related discipline from a reputable Institution. MBA would be an added advantage. Ideal candidate must be grounded on how radio station programmes can be marketed. Minimum of 15 years post graduation experience, at least 10 of which should be ri a senior management position of a radio broadcasting station Team player, strong financial and analytical skills; sound management Skills coupled with good commercial acumen and good networking ability. A pleasant personality, excellent communication skill with good knowledge of radio broadcasting business environment Must be a registered member of APCON or NIM. Must be 40 years and above.