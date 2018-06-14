Job Title: Team Member, Business Development (Learning & Performance)Company: Growth in Value Alliance (GV Alliance) PartnersJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingGrowth in Value Alliance (GV Alliance) Partners is a business advisory and market intelligence services firm. Our objectives are to assist organizations to achieve their growth aspirations by providing market intelligence, strategy blueprint, IT solution delivery expertise and business operation improvement capabilities.A Lagos-based professional services and business advisory firm specializing in strategy, learning, human capital and outsourcing servicesCandidate profile:• Confident & articulate• Strong interpersonal and relationship management skills• Ability to prioritize opportunities, overcome obstacles, obtain results, and finesse the sale process• Highly organized and thorough• Result driven and self-motivatedJob Summary: – Responsible for driving various learning solutions including training programmes, E-learning and other learning interventions. S/he would also support and refine the sales process; leveraging consultative selling skills and domain expertise in pursuing marketing opportunities and maintain engagement level with existing clients.Responsibilities:Client Engagement:• Propose commercially-focused, value-adding services to all Clients, drawing attention to the scope, extent and benefits of the company’s services.• Maintain a close professional relationship with each Client’s key decision-makers and understanding their strategic intent.• Incorporate knowledge of the company’s services, the Client, and key competitors into the sales process and using the knowledge to uncover Client needs and create value based solutions.• Maintain the defined intensity of engagement, using the client engagement matrix• Obtain user experience feedback from Clients – and troubleshoot where necessary to protect existing, and develop new business.Business Development:• Communicate the value proposition (and differentiation factor within the market) of the company’s services.• Enhance organizational effectiveness through setting up appropriate marketing strategies• Consistent follow-through and resourcefulness, in order to achieve organizational goals and objectives• Work closely with Business Manager and Team members to develop existing businesses, and identifying and pursuing new business opportunities• Generate new relationships with decision makers and growing a good network of potential clients across all industries in Nigeria.• Attend key conferences and events to network and generate leads• Work with relevant stakeholders to establish, manage and report on performance and success criteriaContent & Product Development:• Contribute to the development of new course development, based on industry knowledge and client feedback• Plan, direct, and coordinate learning objectives and instructional strategies; including developing the best methodologies for training delivery (i.e. web-based, classroom, etc.)• Identify current and future training needs for Clients. Design and implement effective training options to close competency gaps. Evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of these programs.• Design and implement effective training programs, aids and materials utilizing knowledge of methods in classroom training, e-learning, on-the-job training, and self-study.• Ensuring on-going research and development initiatives to ensure the company’s services meet or exceed contemporary industry training standards and delivery innovationsResearch & Development:• Full project co-ordination from lead generation, contract negotiation and account management• Employ strong discovery skills to uncover the key business pains for Nigerian companies and how to convert them to clients.• Maintain a full understanding of the company’s course portfolio to be able to assess clients’ training needs and recommend suitable course programmes• Act as a trusted advisor to prospects and existing clients, demonstrating ability to build long term sustainable clients.• Develop new solutions contributing to the overall achievement of Clients’ business strategy.• Building strong relationships at various levels within client organizations in order to understand their business context and perspective to deliver quality consulting solutions and develop strong credibility as a HR service provider.Strategy Planning:• Support in the review and report team strategy, ensuring the strategic objectivesQualifications and Experience:• A good 1st degree (BSc / HND).• 2+ years of sales in the consulting/professional services industry. Demonstrable success of prospecting and closing sizable deals (e.g. NGN250m+)• Organizationally astute; able to facilitate dialogue across a wide horizon of functions.Skills and Competencies:• Strong marketing and sales prospecting skills• Proposal Development• Consultative Selling• Excellent research, analytical and writing skills• Superior business acumen• Deep organizational, discipline and excellent follow-up and presentation / communication skills.• Confidence & articulation• Strong interpersonal and relationship management skills• Ability to prioritize opportunities, overcome obstacles, obtain results, and finesse the sale process.