Job Title: Call Center RepresentativeCompany: Lo’Lavita Hair and BeautyJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareRequirements: – OND, HND or B.Sc holder, Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office suites, excellent communications(Oral/written) and Interpersonal skills, superb handling of social media platforms, conscientious, confident and proven track record of customer service abilities and must be familiar with the beauty and fashion industry.