Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Call Center Representative Job at Lo’Lavita Hair and Beauty  (Read 264 times)

Jobrib

Call Center Representative Job at Lo’Lavita Hair and Beauty
« on: Jan 06, 2016, 03:31 PM »
Job Title: Call Center Representative

Company: Lo’Lavita Hair and Beauty

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 3 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care

.

Requirements: – OND, HND or B.Sc holder, Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office suites, excellent communications(Oral/written) and Interpersonal skills, superb handling of social media platforms, conscientious, confident and proven track record of customer service abilities and must be familiar with the beauty and fashion industry.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 