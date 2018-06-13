Pages: [1]   Go Down

Relationship Joke: You Are OK

Relationship Joke: You Are OK
Jan 06, 2016, 09:26 PM
A Whatsapp conversation between a girl and her boyfriend...

BOYFRIEND: How are you, babe?

GIRL: I'm ok baby

BOYFRIEND: Good! I wanted to transfer money to you before but since you're ok

GIRL: I'm not ok o! I'm not ok at all in Jesus name!
