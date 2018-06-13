Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Bad Sin

yetadem

Short Joke: Bad Sin
Jan 06, 2016, 09:56 PM
WIFE: Who are you speaking with on the phone? It's a woman abi?

HUSBAND: Yes. Have I committed any sin talking to her?

WIFE: Yes you have just Phonicated.
