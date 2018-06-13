Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Count to Eleven
Armed robbers attacked an old nun and found nothing to take from her. The leader of the gang decided to have her instead. This dialogue ensued...

LEADER: I am going to have intercourse with you since you have no money.

NUN: Aww! I've been a NUN all my life.

LEADER: That makes it better, but since you are an old woman, I'll be very fast, you'll count from 1 to 11 and on the eleventh count, I'll stop.

The old Nun started counting as d robber began.

NUN: 1,2,3,4,5...
she enjoyed it so much that when she got to eleven, she said, "Ele, ele, ele, ele, ele..."
