Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Customer Care Personnel Job at Tastee Fried Chicken  (Read 317 times)

Jobrib

Customer Care Personnel Job at Tastee Fried Chicken
« on: Jan 08, 2016, 05:31 PM »
Job Title: Customer Care Personnel

Company: Tastee Fried Chicken

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: Secondary School (SSCE) NCE   OND  

Experience: 2 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care  

.

Tastee Fried Chicken, a reputable Fast Food Company with branches spread across Lagos, Nigeria; invites applications from suitable candidates to fill the above vacant position.

.

Requirements: – Education: Minimum O’Level (i.e S.S.C.E / G.C.E), Maximum O.N.D / N.C.E. – Age: between 18 – 28 years. – Preferably Females (Consideration may be given to Male) – Excellent communication skills – High maturity display and readiness to work under pressure – Experience in a fast food environment is an added advantage.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 