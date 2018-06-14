Job Title: Customer Care PersonnelCompany: Tastee Fried ChickenJob Type: Full TimeQualification: Secondary School (SSCE) NCE ONDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareTastee Fried Chicken, a reputable Fast Food Company with branches spread across Lagos, Nigeria; invites applications from suitable candidates to fill the above vacant position.Requirements: – Education: Minimum O’Level (i.e S.S.C.E / G.C.E), Maximum O.N.D / N.C.E. – Age: between 18 – 28 years. – Preferably Females (Consideration may be given to Male) – Excellent communication skills – High maturity display and readiness to work under pressure – Experience in a fast food environment is an added advantage.