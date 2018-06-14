Job Title: Customer Care Personnel
Company: Tastee Fried Chicken
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: Secondary School (SSCE) NCE OND
Experience: 2 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Customer Care
.
Tastee Fried Chicken, a reputable Fast Food Company with branches spread across Lagos, Nigeria; invites applications from suitable candidates to fill the above vacant position.
.
Requirements: – Education: Minimum O’Level (i.e S.S.C.E / G.C.E), Maximum O.N.D / N.C.E. – Age: between 18 – 28 years. – Preferably Females (Consideration may be given to Male) – Excellent communication skills – High maturity display and readiness to work under pressure – Experience in a fast food environment is an added advantage.Apply to this job