Hilarious Joke: Next of Kin
LAWYER: Who is your next of kin.

AKPOS: Huh??!!

LAWYER: I mean who do you call incase of an emergency?

AKPOS: Doctor.

LAWYER: I mean someone like your wife.

AKPOS: My wife is a trader not a doctor and she doesn't know anything about emergency.
