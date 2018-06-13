Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Dump Question II
« on: Jan 09, 2016, 07:07 PM »
My Whatsapp chat with a girl this Afternoon...

GIRL: Hello dear, how are you?

ME: I'm cool and you?

GIRL: Fine, where are you?

ME: In the Bank.

GIRL: Doing what?

ME: Celebrating new yam Festival
