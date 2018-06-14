Job Title: Project Sales ExecutiveCompany: The MacTay GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingThe MacTay Group is a leading consulting company with its sole aim to nurture and improve growth in people and establishments by offering strategic and operations consulting services.Our 30 year success story has been one filled with excitement and fulfilment for our clients, overcoming difficult challenges, cutting across Private, Public and social sectors while staying true to our beliefs that limitations are only a figment of the imagination, with our committed and innovative team, we have proved this time and again.Our focus has always been to maximize output, performance and excellence, and this can be attested to by the numerous brands we have worked with in West Africa.Description: – To exploit business opportunities leading to the overall growth in Company’s sales numbers.•Negotiate and win sales for the organisation thereby contributing towards the achievement of team and departmental targets.•Build and maintain relationships with specifiers and suppliers, for the purpose of creating and strengthening business alliances that complement company’s core competencies•Participate in sales presentations aimed at pitching for business across pre-determined locations as required in the sales/marketing scorecard•Prepare proposals and quotations for the provision of total bathroom solutions, working with the other team in preparing installation proposals.•Manage customer/client accounts, maintaining knowledge of key account status and following up on outstanding invoices and receivables that are due.•Assist in conducting after-sales and/or post-project assessments aimed at ascertaining accuracy, promptness of delivery and overall customer satisfactionRequirements:• Sales Opportunity and Management• Business Development• Relationship Management• Market place knowledge• Strategic Selling• Negotiation• Financial Acumen• Proficient in the use of Excel and SAGE software• Influencing• Drive for resultsMinimum Qualifications: – B.Sc in any related discipline – 2-3 years Sales/MarketingBenefits: – Medicals – Pensions – Feeding – Transportation – Bonuses.