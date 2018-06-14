Job Title: Business Development OfficerCompany: AfritalJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingAfrital was incorporated in 1991. Today, the company’s activities span two key areas – our five menswear outlets (located in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja) trading in the name of Buckles; and our lighting and finishing fittings showrooms trading as Italfit.Job Description: – Work closely with Business Development Manager to design and execute pre-agreed strategies built around developing new business growth. – Drive “Request for quote” process with new prospects. – Open business development dialog with strategic customers. Particular interest is to build a few large strategic accounts. – Interface with existing strategic customers to solidify mutual expectations of performance and growth. – Identify and attend trade shows and other business functions to keep abreast of developments in the marketplace, to find potential new business, and to market company’s end-to-end – To participate and where appropriate lead in the development, implementation and evaluation of strategic plans, business plans and operational policies and procedures for the division. – To progress and complete identified tasks and projects as required in the business planning process. – To maintain a working knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations and codes of practice – To ensure that appropriate performance information is available to report to Senior Management Team on performance against business objectives and financial targets. – To undertake and manage research and ad-hoc special projects under the guidance of the Business Development Manager and Senior Management Team. – Take part in audits of operational practices, in consultation with managers making recommendations and setting up systems designed to improve service delivery. – Liaise as required with Corporate Officers to provide information or advice on the corporate best value/performance improvement process. – Develop a management information strategy and action plan for development of the service and review as appropriate. – Carry out and report on bench-marking exercises with other similar service providers as appropriate as directed by Senior Management Team comparing service delivery, performance and cost. – Any other duties commensurate with the scope and nature of the post.Requirements: – Degree in Management Sciences – 1-3 years working experience in a higher responsibility area under minimum supervision. – Strong English speaking – Strong skills in Microsoft Office. – Strong communication skills(oral/written/presentation). – Strong client relationship management and development aptitude. – Possess solid presentation skills.