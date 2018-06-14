Job Title: Customer Service OfficerCompany: Medicaid Radiology LimitedJob Type: Full TimeLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer ServiceMedicaid Radiology Limited offers you a world class environment to fulfill your career aspiration. At Medicaid Radio-Diagnostics Center, we’re proud to bring innovative diagnosis and quality service to our clients. We have our people to thank; after all, it’s their contributions – the unique talents, ideas and opinions they bring to the team – that make us the people we are. At the core of the Company, People strategy is our focus on employee engagement. Engagement is a key driver of productivity and performance, which creates the foundation of our performance culture. To be part of the team is to be part of something special.Job Code: MR16CSOLocation: AbujaSlot: 2Job Description: – Managing and maintaining positive relationship with retainers and patients. – Taking responsibility for originating, planning campaigns in conjunction with marketing as well as reporting to ensure effective departmental communications. – Proper communication with patients to provide and process information in response to inquiries, concerns and requests about our services. – Handling and resolving patient’s complaints according to company’s guidelines such as refunds, discounts etc. – Keeping records of patient’s data, updating and maintaining database of information. – Attracts potential customers by answering product and service questions; suggesting information about other products and services. – Opens customer accounts by recording account information. – Maintains customer records by updating account information. – Resolves product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution.Requirements: – Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science fields. – Fluent English and Excellent communication skills. – Experience using Database Management system. – Good Knowledge of MS Office suite with outstanding presentation skills. – Minimum 2years of working experience as a customer service representative, knowledge of the Health industry in Nigeria is an advantage. – Great personality – Product Knowledge, Quality Focus and Problem Solving, – Market Knowledge, Documentation Skills, Listening, Phone Skills, – Conflict Resolution, Analyzing Information – Multi-tasking.