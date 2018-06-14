Job Title: Sales Account ExecutiveCompany: CooLinkJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingSteam Broadcasting and Communications Limited/Coollink is part of the AIM Group Holding Company is a Nigerian ISP and System Integrator with its head-office located in Lagos and a nation-wide presence: Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano.Job Description: – Responsible for building business by identifying and selling prospects; maintaining relationships with clients.General Responsibilities: – Will be responsible for identifying business opportunities by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry; researching and analyzing sales options. – Responsible for Achieving sales targets – Carry out needs analysis and recommendation of the right solution based on individual needs – Ensure prompt and timely after sales follow-up is carried out. – Establish and maintain relationships with key customers – Ensure prompt follow up on all customer complaint. – Ensure and maintain high quality standards by ensuring all Customer complaints are attended to promptly and with high levels of urgency. – Seek regular informal feedback from customersUpdating the Daily and Weekly Prospect Reports – Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending trade exhibitions, conferences, meetings and educational workshops; bench marking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.Qualification and Experience: – Minimum of a B.Sc. from a good University – Minimum of 3 years work experience in Sales, preferably in an ISP company – Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite.