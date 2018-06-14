Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales Account Executive Job at CooLink
Job Title: Sales Account Executive

Company: CooLink

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 3 years

Location: Rivers, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

Steam Broadcasting and Communications Limited/Coollink is part of the AIM Group Holding Company is a Nigerian ISP and System Integrator with its head-office located in Lagos and a nation-wide presence: Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano.

Job Description: – Responsible for building business by identifying and selling prospects; maintaining relationships with clients.

General Responsibilities: – Will be responsible for identifying business opportunities by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry; researching and analyzing sales options. – Responsible for Achieving sales targets – Carry out needs analysis and recommendation of the right solution based on individual needs – Ensure prompt and timely after sales follow-up is carried out. – Establish and maintain relationships with key customers – Ensure prompt follow up on all customer complaint. – Ensure and maintain high quality standards by ensuring all Customer complaints are attended to promptly and with high levels of urgency. – Seek regular informal feedback from customers

Updating the Daily and Weekly Prospect Reports – Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending trade exhibitions, conferences, meetings and educational workshops; bench marking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.

Qualification and Experience: – Minimum of a B.Sc. from a good University – Minimum of 3 years work experience in Sales, preferably in an ISP company – Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite.

