Job Title: Lube Sales RepresentativeCompany: Leading Oil & Gas ConglomerateLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsJob Field: Oil and Gas / Energy Sales / MarketingWe are a leading international conglomerate active in the petroleum upstream and downstream sector of Nigeria. We produce and export crude oil and our fields have impressive quantities of gas. We are advanced in our plan for diversifying into Petrochemical sector. In Downstream. we are a leading distributor with several hundreds of retail outlets for refined petroleum and gas products; and we have oil blending and gas bottling facilities.We now require the services of experienced Sales & Marketing Personnels for: (1) Petrochemical company; and (2) Downstream Oil & Gas company. Attractive and competitive remuneration packages, a pleasant working environment with good prerequisites and prospects await the successful candidates.(LSR)Requirement: – A Minimum of 5 years relevant sales/marketing experience. FMCG sales experience an added advantage.Must be ready to work in any part ofthe country. – If Must have a winning instinct, result and customer oriented. Good interpersonal and communication skill.Responsibilities: – Manage and grow the industrial, Retail & Reseller business in his assigned Location. – New Client retention and addition of new clients. – Training of ReselleriDistributorslSub distributors sales repslRetail attendantsllndustrial Clients in his Area. – Undertaking marketing and promotional activities in assigned Location. – Map territory and also provide professional competitive analysis regularly. – Report competitor’S activities in the territory. – Conduct mechanic meets, oil change service centres, and market storms activities in the territory. – Merchandise & display of products at eye level in trade. – Ensure 100% product availability across range of product. – Regular visitto PLDs. SLDs & Tls.Qualifications: – First Degree/Diploma.