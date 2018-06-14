Job Title: Sales Representatives
Company: SKG-Pharma
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Pharmaceutical Sales / Marketing
.
SKG-Pharma is a powerful, ethical and respected local pharmaceutical brand in the West African marketplace.
.
Over the 40 years of its existence the company has built strong marketing relationships with all the key players through a dedicated sales force with self and overseas manufactured product.
.
SKG-Pharma has its own, proven distribution network across the region giving new entrants the safest route to market for their novel therapeutic agents.
.
Requirements: – Will be responsible for wholesale/retail customer development, achieving retail channel activation and meeting the assigned sales figures. – B.Sc/HND in life science. – Sales experience will be an advantage. – Ability to drive and travel extensively is required. – High level of accountability will be demanded.Apply to this job