Sales Representative Job at SKG-Pharma
Job Title: Sales Representatives

Company: SKG-Pharma

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Pharmaceutical   Sales / Marketing   

SKG-Pharma is a powerful, ethical and respected local pharmaceutical brand in the West African marketplace.

Over the 40 years of its existence the company has built strong marketing relationships with all the key players through a dedicated sales force with self and overseas manufactured product.

SKG-Pharma has its own, proven distribution network across the region giving new entrants the safest route to market for their novel therapeutic agents.

Requirements: – Will be responsible for wholesale/retail customer development, achieving retail channel activation and meeting the assigned sales figures. – B.Sc/HND in life science. – Sales experience will be an advantage. – Ability to drive and travel extensively is required. – High level of accountability will be demanded.

