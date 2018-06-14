Job Title: Sales Manager (Corporate)Company: Arik AirExperience: 5 yearsJob Type: Full TimeQualification: MBA/MSc/MA BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / MarketingArik Air is West-Africa’s leading airline operating a domestic, regional and international flight network. We operate mainly from two hubs at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Arik Air’s head office is the Arik Air Aviation Center on the grounds of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.Working Relationship: – Full interaction with the Commercial Department at all levels External interaction clients and other third parties.Job Description: – Implement and deliver the Corporate Sales strategy and plan to achieve the related revenue target for the airline in Nigeria and the network territories Arik flies, as well as achieve optimal results in securing corporate contacts and continuously increasing both corporate account base and corporate revenue year on year.Principal Accountabilities and Responsibilities: – Implement sales and market strategies to increase existing business, develop new accounts. – Achieve and exceed the set revenue targets for each financial year by sourcing for new business, as well as managing existing business in order to increase revenue. – Set up sales call plans, reporting mechanisms and ensure that a weekly sales pipeline is developed, managing overall relationships for assigned territory. – Monitor and analyze individual account sales figures and trends, investigate reasons for changes and disseminate information to all stakeholders with recommendations and corrective action plans. – Visit corporate accounts to develop & maintain relationships to ensure the airline is well represented and promoted, as well as ensure gaps & business opportunities are closed successfully. – Monitor performance data & KPI’s pertaining to sales and revenue for all corporate accounts/territories assigned. – Organize and support participation at events, seminars, road-shows and functions to ensure maximum exposure of the business and its products and services. – Prepare reports for management on sales and market growth results and recommend the necessary changes to ensure the desired results are achieved in a rapidly changing and highly demanding business segments. – Guide, train, coach and review the performances and immediately address any shortcomings to derive an effective, high-performance Corporate Sales Team.Required Skills & Qualifications: – A minimum of a University Degree. A higher degree is desirable. – A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in sales/marketing function, 3 of which should have been in a managerial capacity. – Proven results selling directly to and cold calling on Corporate clients. – Strong account development and account management experience. – Should be a leader and self-starter with excellent command of written and spoken English. – Must have strong and effective negotiation, influencing, problem solving and decision making skills. – Needs to demonstrate deep knowledge of sales process in corporate business, including contracting. – Should be associated with the airline/travel in order to understand the needs of the business. – Must be well versed in the use of Microsoft office, Excel, PPT, word and Sales Force systems.