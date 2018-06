A four-year-old boy was sitting with his parents at a dinner table. Five minutes later, his older brother comes from a party with his friend who is heavily tattooed, and they invited him to come and eat with them.So this little boy stares at this man's tattoos. Thinking this boy is interested in his tattoos, the brother's friend sits closer to the boy asking, "What do you think of my tattoos?"The boy says, "Sir? Doesn't your mother give you a sheet of paper to write on?"