GIRLFRIEND: Hello oooo dearie!!!!KWAME: Hi.GIRLFRIEND: What happened?KWAME: Nothing.GIRLFRIEND: No, say na, what happened? You look unhappy.KWAME: I will ask you something now and you have to tell me the truth. Will you?GIRLFRIEND: Okay, ask.KWAME: Who is Joseph? He likes all your profile pictures and even your status updates on facebook. Who the hell is he?GIRLFRIEND: Please don't say anything about him.KWAME: Is he your ex-boyfriend? Are you still in love with him?GIRLFRIEND: Why would I love him? You are my only love.KWAME: Then, is he your brother?GIRLFRIEND: No, no. Not like that.KWAME: Then who the hell is he for Christ's sake?GIRLFRIEND: Shall we talk about something else?KWAME: So you are hiding something from me? You have that much close relationship with him. He's so much important to you, right?GIRLFRIEND: If I disclose the secret you will definitely scold me.KWAME: I'm getting irritated now. Don't test my patience.GIRLFRIEND: Pleasssssseeee!KWAME: If you don't tell me, I will break up with you right now!GIRLFRIEND: Okay, I will tell you. But promise me that you won't scold me, okay?KWAME: Okay.GIRLFRIEND: Ermmmm, that is my fake profile, if no one likes my pictures, I like my pictures through that account and also post comments like beautiful, hot, intercoursey, nice one, etc.