Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cracking Joke: Who is Joseph?  (Read 186 times)

yetadem

Cracking Joke: Who is Joseph?
« on: Jan 14, 2016, 01:14 AM »
GIRLFRIEND: Hello oooo dearie!!!!

KWAME: Hi.

GIRLFRIEND: What happened?

KWAME: Nothing.

GIRLFRIEND: No, say na, what happened? You look unhappy.

KWAME: I will ask you something now and you have to tell me the truth. Will you?

GIRLFRIEND: Okay, ask.

KWAME: Who is Joseph? He likes all your profile pictures and even your status updates on facebook. Who the hell is he?

GIRLFRIEND: Please don't say anything about him.

KWAME: Is he your ex-boyfriend? Are you still in love with him?

GIRLFRIEND: Why would I love him? You are my only love.

KWAME: Then, is he your brother?

GIRLFRIEND: No, no. Not like that.

KWAME: Then who the hell is he for Christ's sake?

GIRLFRIEND: Shall we talk about something else?

KWAME: So you are hiding something from me? You have that much close relationship with him. He's so much important to you, right?

GIRLFRIEND: If I disclose the secret you will definitely scold me.

KWAME: I'm getting irritated now. Don't test my patience.

GIRLFRIEND: Pleasssssseeee!

KWAME: If you don't tell me, I will break up with you right now!

GIRLFRIEND: Okay, I will tell you. But promise me that you won't scold me, okay?

KWAME: Okay.

GIRLFRIEND: Ermmmm, that is my fake profile, if no one likes my pictures, I like my pictures through that account and also post comments like beautiful, hot, intercoursey, nice one, etc.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 