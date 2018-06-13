He was a widower and she a widow. They had known each other for a number of years being secondary school classmates and having attended class reunions in the past without fail.This 60th anniversary of their class, they had a wonderful evening, their spirits high. The widower throwing admiring glances across the table. The widow smiling coyly back at him.Finally, he picked up the courage to ask her, "Will you marry me?"After about six seconds of careful consideration, she answered, "Yes,... yes I will!"The evening ended on a happy note for the widower. But the next morning he was troubled. Did she say "Yes" or did she say "No?" He couldn't remember. Try as he would, he just could not recall. He went over the conversation of the previous evening, but his mind was blank.He remembered asking the question but for the life of him he could not recall her response. With fear and trepidation, he picked up the phone and called her. First, he explained that he couldn't remember as well as he used to. Then he reviewed the past evening.As he gained a little more courage he then inquired of her, "When I asked if you would marry me, did you say 'Yes' or did you say 'No?'""Why you silly man, I said 'Yes. Yes, I will.' And I meant it with all my heart."The widower was delighted. He felt his heart skip a beat.Then she continued, "And I am so glad you called because I couldn't remember who asked me!"