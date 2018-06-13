Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: Make a Sentence II

School Joke: Make a Sentence II
Jan 14, 2016
Teacher comes in and wrote on the board, word | sentences: Yam

TEACHER: Someone should stand up and make a sentence with yam.

OBEMU: (smartly stood up) I yam that I yam
