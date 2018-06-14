Job Title: Business Development OfficerCompany: Indigenous Manufacturing CompanyJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 4 yearsLocation: Bayelsa, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingAn indigenous company located in Bayelsa State of Nigeria, that is into the production of PVC plastic pipes, Jerry cans, plastic buckets, toilet tissue and serviette and cassava processing, requires the services of skillful, well experienced and qualified applicants in the position above.Job Description: – Aimed at implementing the long & short term marketing strategres, creating mutual relationship with distributors including marketing supply chain and sales.Qualifications: – HND/BSc in Marketing. – Minimum of 4 years with experience in the marketing of food and beverages industry. – Interested applicants must have a good knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel.Remuneration: – The salary attached to the job is competitive and within the range of similar Industries.