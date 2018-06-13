An American tourist was in Kenya on an expendition. He entered a boat and midway into the journey, he asked the boat guy a question, "Do you know Biology, Psychology, Geography, Geology, or Criminology?"The boat guy said, "No. I don't know any of these."The tourist then said, "What the hell do you know on the face of this Earth? You will die of illiteracy!"The boat guy said nothing...After a while, the boat developed a fault and started sinking. The boatman then asked the tourist, "Do you know Swimology and Escapology from Crocodiology?"The frightened tourist said, "No!"The boat guy replied, "Well today you will Drownology and Crocodiology will eat your Assology. I will not Helpology and you will Dieology. Because of your Badmouthology."