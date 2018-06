These are the names of different salaries...1. Onion Salary – You grab it, you open it, and you cry.2. Storm Salary – You don’t know when it’s coming or going.3. Menstrual Salary – It comes once a month and lasts only four days.4. Magic Salary – You touch it and it disappears.5. Amnesia Salary – You can’t remember what you spent it on.6. Time Traveling Salary – You spend it paying various debts even before you collect it.Which one have you ever experienced?