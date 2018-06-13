Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Office maths
Smart Boss + Smart Employee = Profit.

Smart Boss + Dumb Employee = Production

Dumb Boss + Smart Employee = Promotion

Dumb Boss + Dumb Employee = Overtime.
