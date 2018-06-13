Jun 13, 2018, 10:49 PM
Topic: Humorous Joke: Beautiful Girlfriend (Read 243 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
Humorous Joke: Beautiful Girlfriend
Jan 16, 2016, 02:06 AM »
GUYS! If you are dating a beautiful girl, just know that a minimum of 3 guys per day tries their luck on her, which makes 21 guys per week, 84 guys per month, 1008 guys per year...
Now tell me, can your girlfriend say no 1008 times???
Logged
