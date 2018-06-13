Pages: [1]   Go Down

Humorous Joke: Beautiful Girlfriend

Humorous Joke: Beautiful Girlfriend
GUYS! If you are dating a beautiful girl, just know that a minimum of 3 guys per day tries their luck on her, which makes 21 guys per week, 84 guys per month, 1008 guys per year...

Now tell me, can your girlfriend say no 1008 times???
