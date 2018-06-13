Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Religious Joke: Wise Christian husband  (Read 215 times)

yetadem

Religious Joke: Wise Christian husband
« on: Jan 17, 2016, 12:35 AM »
A wise Christian husband who knows that his wife was created in the image of God does not tell his wife that she is becoming fat.

He says the image of God is Increasing.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 