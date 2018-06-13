Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: Whatsapp group  (Read 532 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: Whatsapp group
« on: Jan 17, 2016, 12:58 AM »
In a Whatsapp Group Chat...

JESUS: Truly, One of you will betray me today.

PETER: Not me Lord.

Judas has left the Group
