A businessman, a defendant in a lawsuit involving large sums of money, was talking to his lawyer, "If I lose this case, I'll be ruined.""It's in the Judge's hands now," said the lawyer."Would it help if I send the Judge a carton of chocolates?""Oh no! This Judge is diabetic. A stunt like that would prejudice him against you. He might even hold you in contempt of court. In fact, you shouldn't even smile at the judge."Within the course of time, the Judge rendered a decision in favour of the businessman. As the businessman left the courtroom, he said to his lawyer, "Thanks for the tip about the chocolates. It worked!""I'm sure we would have lost the case if you had sent them." the lawyer said."But I did send them." the Businessman replied."What? You did?" The lawyer screamed.The Businessman said, "Yes. That's how we won the case.""I don't understand," said the lawyer.The Business replied, "I sent the carton of chocolates to the Judge, but enclosed the prosecuting lawyer's business card.