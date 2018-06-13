Jun 13, 2018, 10:43 PM
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Short Joke: Post a Picture
Short Joke: Post a Picture
yetadem
Short Joke: Post a Picture
How to catch a girl's attention on Facebook, Whatsapp, BBM or Instagram...
If she posts a picture of herself with 2 friends, making them 3... Just comment with, "Wow, you two are so pretty."
She would want to know who the ugly one is...
