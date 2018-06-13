Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Post a Picture

Short Joke: Post a Picture
« on: Jan 17, 2016, 01:12 AM »
How to catch a girl's attention on Facebook, Whatsapp, BBM or Instagram...

If she posts a picture of herself with 2 friends, making them 3... Just comment with, "Wow, you two are so pretty."

She would want to know who the ugly one is...
