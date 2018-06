I am sure most of you have noticed my absence on Facebook. I'm so excited I will be moving to UK this month, I got a scholarship at OXFORD UNIVERSITY. I've been working on my UK Visa and I will be leaving for London on the 18th of December.Note down my new line +44266778533. Got my confirmation letter yesterday. I will miss you all during this festive season.That's what I dreamt last night... Maybe tonight, it will be USA or Canada.