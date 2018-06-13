A butcher in a meat market, who had a particularly good day, proudly flipped his last chicken on a scale and weighed it."That will be 1,500 Naira." he told the customer."That's a good price, but it really is a little too small." said the woman. "Don't you have anything larger?"Hesitating, but thinking fast, he returned the chicken to the refrigerator, paused a moment, then took it out again."This one," he said faintly, "will be 2,500 Naira."The woman paused for a moment, then made her decision, "You know what," she said, "I'll take both of them!"