Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Customer Service Agent Job at NairaBET  (Read 191 times)

Jobrib

Customer Service Agent Job at NairaBET
« on: Jan 18, 2016, 01:31 AM »
Job Title: Customer Service Agent

Company: NairaBET

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 1 – 3 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care  

.

Get Altitude Nigeria Limited, owners of Nairabet.com. Due to an expansion program going on in Lagos State, we will be requiring the services of candidates to fill the position of Customer Service Agent

.

Requirement/Qualification: – Applicant should have B.Sc or HND in any field from a recognised institution. – 1 – 3 years work experience in a contact centre will be valuable. – Applicant must know how to use the computer very well and be prepared to work during weekends.

.

Remuneration: – N65,000 per month.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 