Job Title: Customer Service AgentCompany: NairaBETJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 – 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareGet Altitude Nigeria Limited, owners of Nairabet.com. Due to an expansion program going on in Lagos State, we will be requiring the services of candidates to fill the position of Customer Service AgentRequirement/Qualification: – Applicant should have B.Sc or HND in any field from a recognised institution. – 1 – 3 years work experience in a contact centre will be valuable. – Applicant must know how to use the computer very well and be prepared to work during weekends.Remuneration: – N65,000 per month.