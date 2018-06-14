Job Title: Sales ManagerCompany: Shalina HealthcareJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 15 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingShalina Healthcare is a market leader in making quality healthcare and pharmaceutical products affordable and available across Sub-Saharan Africa. We achieve this by sourcing globally from WHO approved production facilities and by focusing on our first-class distribution expertise.We operate an integrated supply chain, from manufacturing/sourcing our own products, marketing and distributing our own brands through our own depots and distribution networks in Sub-Saharan Africa. We believe this significantly differentiates us from our competitors, as we are able to control costs more tightly enabling us to affordable pricing model, yet supplying only the highest quality products.Shalina healthcare has more than 40 brands and 250 products across more than 15 therapeutic areas. Our heritage is in prescription and OTC products; however we have diversified into consumer products and hospital supplies in recent years. The Shalina product range covers many therapeutic groups including analgesics, antibiotics, anti-malarial, dermatology, vitamins and nutritional.Job description: – Contribute to the preparation of sales budget and drive sales results to achieve Nigeria (N & E) sales targets – Formulate and drive marketing activities to promote products and build brands in Nigeria (N & E), working in coordination with the central marketing team – Detail sales plan for Nigeria (N&E) and ensure sales is achieved on a weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual basis. – Monitor, evaluate and provide feedback and act on the performance of the sales team to achieve individual and team targets. – Build relationship with customers and Key Opinion Leaders to improve sales and gain market share. – To follow aggressively on competitor activities and pricing strategies and act accordingly in consultation with SLT. – Train, coach and motivate team members continually and build a high performing team. – Drive sales of institutional business to get orders by effectively conducting/ implementing medico marketing.Qualification: Graduate – B Pharm/ B. Sc. OR Life Sciences. MBA full time is preferred.. – Experience: 15+ years of experience of which at least 4-6 years of experience in Africa in Sales & Marketing. – Experience in Nigeria is highly preferably.Competencies: Balances multiple priorities; Product & Pharma knowledge; Analytics – strong in numbers; Negotiation & Commercial skills; Organizing and Co – ordination capabilities.Language Skills: Fluent in English.Travel Requirements: With in Nigeria (North & East) as required.