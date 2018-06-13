Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: 3 Criminals  (Read 312 times)

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: 3 Criminals
« on: Jan 19, 2016, 01:56 AM »
Three criminals were given a life sentence each by a judge

The judge asked them if they would like to make any request that will be giving to them throughout their say in prison before they were taken away.

The first two criminals said they wanted alcohol while the third criminal said he should be provided packs of cigarette.

After 50 years, they decided to check on the criminals. They found the first two criminals who requested for alcohol dead. Both died of Liver failure, but the third criminal just came out and said, "You forgot to give me a lighter."
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 