Three criminals were given a life sentence each by a judgeThe judge asked them if they would like to make any request that will be giving to them throughout their say in prison before they were taken away.The first two criminals said they wanted alcohol while the third criminal said he should be provided packs of cigarette.After 50 years, they decided to check on the criminals. They found the first two criminals who requested for alcohol dead. Both died of Liver failure, but the third criminal just came out and said, "You forgot to give me a lighter."