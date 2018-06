Job Title: EXECUTIVE MARKETERSCompany: Katawa PropertiesJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingKatawa Properties is a real estate/property development firm. We are recruiting for the following position.Qualification: – OND, HND (Female Only) – The Applicant must have skills in marketing field, highly competitive, self-starter who is organized, disciplined and goal oriented.