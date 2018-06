Job Title: SALES REPRESENTATIVES – South/WestCompany: Lekdire FoodsJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingLekdire Foods a reputable and fast expanding water and beverage production company with head Office in Offa Kwara State requires to fill the underlisted vacancy.Requirements: – B.Sc, HND in Business Administration, Marketing, etc – Ability to drive with a valid driving license is an added advantage.