Job Title: Sales RepresentativesCompany: HT-LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingHT-Limited is a vibrant and innovative Business Management company committed to the goal of developing human capital in organizations for exceptional business results.HT Limited provides an all-in-one HR Outsourcing service and customized HR Consulting solutions for employers looking to reduce risks and overhead costs, so more time can be spent on revenue-generating activities. We strive to support small to mid-sized businesses by finding out what you need so you get the best level of service for your unique organization.Slots: 4 – 5. – Our client, a leading company in the distribution of comprehensive range of Security and surveillance products including integrated Alarm Systems, C.C.T.V, Access control, Video Intercom, smoke screen machines, public address systems and electronic fences, etc. seeks the services of highly experienced sales representatives.Qualification: – B.Sc./HND in any discipline – Minimum of 2 years’ rigorous sales experienceRequirements: – Telephone Etiquette – Excellent verbal and written communication skills – Confident and determined approach – Well presented – Resilience and the ability to cope with rejection – Self-motivation and drive – A competitive streak – Eager to work.