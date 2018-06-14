Job Title: Open Market/Wholesale Sale Representatives
Company: Elkris Bio-Health Foods Nigeria Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 2 years
Location: Abuja, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
Elkris Bio-Health Foods Nigeria Limited – We are a fast growing UK foods manufacturing Company expanding into Nigeria. The potential for the further exponential growth for the growth for the demand for our product has necessitated the need to bring in an experience.
Requirements/Qualifications: – Minimum of 2 years experience in a Leading FMCG, B.Sc/HND degree – Self-motivated, target-driven and goal-oriented personality – Good team player, ability to get results with minimal supervision
Remuneration: – Highly attractive and competitive.Apply to this job