Open Market/Wholesale Sale Representative Job at Elkris Bio-Health Foods Nigeria Limited
Job Title: Open Market/Wholesale Sale Representatives

Company: Elkris Bio-Health Foods Nigeria Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 2 years

Location: Abuja, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

Elkris Bio-Health Foods Nigeria Limited – We are a fast growing UK foods manufacturing Company expanding into Nigeria. The potential for the further exponential growth for the growth for the demand for our product has necessitated the need to bring in an experience.

Requirements/Qualifications: – Minimum of 2 years experience in a Leading FMCG, B.Sc/HND degree – Self-motivated, target-driven and goal-oriented personality – Good team player, ability to get results with minimal supervision

Remuneration: – Highly attractive and competitive.

Apply to this job
