Job Title: Open Market/Wholesale Sale RepresentativesCompany: Elkris Bio-Health Foods Nigeria LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Abuja, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingElkris Bio-Health Foods Nigeria Limited – We are a fast growing UK foods manufacturing Company expanding into Nigeria. The potential for the further exponential growth for the growth for the demand for our product has necessitated the need to bring in an experience.Requirements/Qualifications: – Minimum of 2 years experience in a Leading FMCG, B.Sc/HND degree – Self-motivated, target-driven and goal-oriented personality – Good team player, ability to get results with minimal supervisionRemuneration: – Highly attractive and competitive.