Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sales Analyst Job at Elkris Bio-Health Foods Nigeria Limited  (Read 103 times)

Jobrib

Sales Analyst Job at Elkris Bio-Health Foods Nigeria Limited
« on: Jan 21, 2016, 11:31 PM »
Job Title: Sales Analyst

Company: Elkris Bio-Health Foods Nigeria Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Experience: 2 years  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field:  Sales / Marketing  

.

Elkris Bio-Health Foods Nigeria Limited – We are a fast growing UK foods manufacturing Company expanding into Nigeria. The potential for the further exponential growth for the growth for the demand for our product has necessitated the need to bring in an experience.

.

Requirement/Qualifications: – Minimum of 2 years experience in Leading FMCG, Competency in the use of data packages, expecially MS Excel and MS Access both at the basic and advance levels – Minimum of B.Sc/HND in business oriented courses.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 