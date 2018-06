While in town, I met my high school Maths Teacher and he asked for the direction to the nearest Eco Bank.ME: Make a 360 turn, walk for about 1.8metres (round that up to the nearest tens), you will then see a shop which is perpendicular to your right, make an obtuse angle turn and you will see the bank at a distance of about the logarithm of 7.Let him feel what I felt as a student.