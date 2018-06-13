Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Religion Joke: Bible Quotes for Customer  (Read 169 times)

yetadem

Religion Joke: Bible Quotes for Customer
« on: Jan 24, 2016, 01:50 AM »
A Pastor stopped at a traffic light and three girls; an Apple seller, a bread seller and a yam seller pulled by...


To the Apple Seller...

PASTOR: Give me one quotation in the bible where Apple was mentioned before I buy.

APPLE SELLER: The bible said, 'you are the Apple of my eyes.'

PASTOR: Good! I will buy N1000


To the Bread Seller...

PASTOR: Give me a bible quotation with bread and I'll buy.

BREAD SELLER: Jesus said I am the bread of life.

PASTOR: Nice! Let me buy N1000.


To the Yam Seller...

PASTOR: Give me one quotation with yam in the bible and I'll buy.

YAM SELLER: Jesus said, 'l yam that I yam...'
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 