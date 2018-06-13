A policeman noticed an old lady standing on a street corner during a sudden windstorm.She was bracing herself by holding a light post with one hand, and she was holding her hat snuggly against her head with her other hand.Unfortunately, a strong gust blew her dress upward, and it continued to flap in the wind, exposing her privates for everyone to see.The policeman asked, "Hey Lady, everybody is taking a look at what you`ve got. Don`t you think that pulling your dress down is more important than worrying about your hat?""Look, son, what these people are looking at is 60 years old. ...But the hat is BRAND NEW!"